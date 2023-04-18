LINCOLN COUNTY — Gov. Mike Parson has appointed a successor to retiring Lincoln County Circuit Judge Patrick Flynn, who was reprimanded by the Missouri Supreme Court last October for handling cases too slowly.

Parson on Friday promoted Associate Circuit Judge James Beck to replace Flynn, who announced in January he would leave the bench on June 30 — a year and a half before the end of his six-year term.

Flynn, in his retirement letter to Parson, didn’t mention the reprimand. Flynn’s letter also made no reference to the lengthy court fight he has had with then-Circuit Court Clerk Karla Allsberry over his previous effort to suspend her and ban her from the courthouse.

Flynn, 60, could not be reached for comment Monday.

The Supreme Court, in reprimanding Flynn last fall, acted on the recommendation of the state Commission on Retirement, Removal and Discipline.

The commission said numerous cases were left undecided for “an unacceptable period of time,” including two that had been pending for more than two years.

The panel also said Flynn had been late in filing required reports to the state on cases pending for 90 days or more.

The commission said it found “unpersuasive” suggestions by Flynn that assignments outside his circuit, the pandemic, his regular workload or “disharmony in the Lincoln County courthouse” relieved him of obligations to litigants, attorneys or the Supreme Court.

In the separate issue regarding Allsberry, Flynn had said he stripped her of her authority to hire and fire in 2019 out of concern for the operation of the clerk’s office. She had said Flynn was attempting to sabotage her office.

The Supreme Court in 2021 ruled that Flynn had acted improperly in trying to oust Allsberry. A circuit judge in Jefferson City later found Flynn in contempt for interfering with her duties.

Allsberry was defeated in the Republican primary last August by Kathy Hall, who went on to win the office in the November general election.

Flynn, also a Republican, had supported Allsberry’s opponent in the 2018 election and had been defeated in a previous judicial election by Allsberry’s husband, Gregory Allsberry. Flynn denied having any political motive.

Gregory Allsberry, an associate circuit judge, lost his reelection bid in the GOP primary last year.