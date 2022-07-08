 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Parson names two new judges to St. Louis bench

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Friday named two new judges to the 22nd Judicial Circuit, covering the city of St. Louis.

Parson named Associate Circuit Judge Craig Higgins a circuit judge, filling the vacancy of Judge James E. Sullivan, who retired.

Higgins, according to a news release, received a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia and earned his law degree at Drake University in Iowa.

Parson also named Rochelle Woodiest an associate circuit judge, replacing Judge Thomas McCarthy, who is now a circuit judge, the release said.

Woodiest earned a bachelor’s degree in English from Iowa State University and her law degree from St. Louis University, according to the news release.

