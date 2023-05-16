ST. LOUIS — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday he will appoint an interim St. Louis prosecutor by Friday following the sudden departure of Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner.

Parson's announcement comes after the surprise resignation of Gardner, who announced earlier this month she would resign on June 1 but instead resigned abruptly Tuesday.

Parson said he will be interviewing some of the 18 applicants for the circuit attorney position on Wednesday.

“We will give them the resources they need to be successful,” Parson said of the city's next prosecutor. “Again, this is not something that’s going to happen overnight.”

In the meantime, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who filed a lawsuit earlier this year seeking to remove Gardner from office, will send staff to help the city prosecutor's office.

“We need somebody in there right now just to stabilize things and make sure we’re doing the functions of the prosecutors' office to make sure we’re going after hardcore criminals in this city and this state,” Parson said.

He emphasized Bailey’s office was asked to “assist” in stabilizing the office in St. Louis but that it was not a state “takeover.”

“We’re not going in there to take over that office,” Parson said. “That’s not our job. Our job is to go in there until we make this placement and then give him all the support we can to be successful.”

Gardner's departure comes amid months of mounting criticism of Gardner's office over organizational dysfunction.

In a statement outlining her resignation, Gardner cited a "comprehensive transition plan" between Gardner and St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell and referred all questions to Bell's spokesman, Chris King.

King said Bell still intends to help Gardner's office, but her resignation came as a surprise to the top prosecutor in the county.

Parson had not spoken with Bell since last week and was not aware of the county prosecutor’s discussions with Gardner to take over in the transition, other than through media reports, Parson said Tuesday.

His office tried to meet with Gardner after she previously announced plans to step down in June but Gardner did not respond, he said.

Parson said he was following the appropriate legal process for replacing Gardner by appointing an interim replacement. Asking Bailey’s office to assist “was the right format” to handle the transition until he names the appointee, Parson said.

Parson said he previously met with St. Louis Police Chief Robert Tracy, Sheriff Vernon Betts, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, Bailey, and St. Louis prosecutors and judges to discuss the transition after Gardner’s initial resignation announcement.

On Tuesday, he met with more than a dozen faith leaders in a closed-door discussion in downtown St. Louis, including several Black clergy and civil rights leaders.

The Rev. Darryl Gray said after the meeting that faith leaders asked Parson to appoint someone who was a qualified and experienced candidate, preferably Black, who is familiar with the St. Louis community and who would not seek to run for office in 2024 or operate as a political appointee.

Parson, at his press conference later Tuesday, said the applicants to replace Gardner “were an “extremely talented pool” and that political party would not be a factor in his pick.

“It’s not going to be a political appointment,” he said. “It’s about who I think will go in there and do the best job to right the ship in the city of St. Lois and has their heart in the right place to really put St. Louis people first.”