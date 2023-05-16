ST. LOUIS — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday he will appoint an interim St. Louis prosecutor by Friday following the sudden departure of Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner.

Parson's announcement comes after the surprise resignation of Gardner, who announced earlier this month she would resign on June 1, but instead resigned abruptly on Tuesday.

Parson said he has asked Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who filed a lawsuit earlier this year seeking to remove Gardner from office, to help in the city in the meantime.

“We will give them the resources they need to be successful,” Parson said of the city's next prosecutor. “Again, this is not something that’s going to happen overnight.”

Parson said he will be interviewing some of the 18 applications for the circuit attorney position tomorrow.

“It’s not going to be a political appointee, whether Republican or Democrat,” Parson said. “It’s about who I think will go in there and do the best job to right this ship in the City of St. Louis.”

In a statement outlining her resignation, Gardner cited a "comprehensive transition plan" between Gardner and St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell and referred all questions to Bell's spokesman, Chris King.

King said Bell still intends to help Gardner's office, but her resignation came as a surprise to the top prosecutor in the county.

Parson said he was not involved in discussions between Gardner and Bell's offices.

Gardner's departure comes amid months of mounting criticism of Gardner's office over organizational dysfunction.

Parson announced the timeline at a news conference after a scheduled ribbon cutting outside St. Louis Community College in the city.