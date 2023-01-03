Parson says Missouri to execute transgender inmate Tuesday

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson said Tuesday the state would move forward with the execution of Amber McLaughlin, convicted of murdering Beverly Guenther in 2003 in Earth City.

McLaughlin, 49, has been living as a transgender woman, and was being held in the men’s prison at Potosi.

“McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of Missouri law,” Parson, a Republican, said in a statement. “McLaughlin stalked, raped, and murdered Ms. Guenther. McLaughlin is a violent criminal. Ms. Guenther’s family and loved ones deserve peace. The State of Missouri will carry out McLaughlin’s sentence according to the Court’s order and deliver justice.”

The execution is set for Tuesday evening in Bonne Terre.

Anti-death penalty protesters were expected outside the Missouri Supreme Court building at 11 a.m. Tuesday as Parson was scheduled to attend the swearing-in of Andrew Bailey as the state’s new attorney general.

Amber McLaughlin was previously known as Scott.

