Parson says the McCloskeys ‘had every right’ to wave guns and shout at protesters

“He understands the situation in Missouri,” Parson said. “He understands the situation in St. Louis and how out of control it is to let violent criminals off and not do their job and try to attack law-abiding citizens.”

He said Trump promised to “do everything he could within his powers to help with this situation, and that he would be taking action to do that. I’m thankful that he’s getting involved in this situation.”

“I think the president doesn’t like what he’s seeing and the way these people are being treated,” Parson said, without saying what action Trump might take.

According to Missouri law, one of the ways to unlawfully use a weapon is to exhibit “in the presence of one or more persons, any weapon readily capable of lethal use in an angry or threatening manner.”

Parson said that didn’t apply in this case because of the Castle Doctrine.

“It’s on their property,” he said. “They have every right.”

Parson said he didn’t have any proof protesters were on the McCloskeys’ property.