Parson targets St. Louis prosecutor, saying Gardner not doing enough to combat crime

Parson’s call to add the new provision will likely result in lawmakers spending more time in the Capitol during the pandemic.

The Senate signed off Friday on a plan that includes a repeal of a requirement that St. Louis police officers live within the city’s borders.

During a House hearing on the legislation Monday, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Chief John Hayden said the department is short by 142 officers.

“We desperately need more officers and we need them now,” Hayden said.

The measure also will require judges to consider whether youths age 14 and up should be tried as adults for crimes involving illegal use of guns.

St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards said he doesn’t believe the intent of the legislation is to send children to adult prisons.

Rather, the former juvenile court judge said the intent is to get judges to spend more time assessing what a child needs.

“What we want to do is provide services,” Edwards said.