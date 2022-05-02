Parson won’t stop execution of killer in Jefferson County double murder

Gov. Mike Parson said Monday that he won't stop the execution of Carman Deck, scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Deck robbed and fatally shot James and Zelma Long at the couple's home near De Soto on July 8, 1996. James Long was 69, and Zelma Long was 67.

Deck was sentenced to death three times, and each time the penalty was overturned on appeal.

However, a three-judge panel reinstated Deck's death sentence in October 2020. Barring any last-minute reprieves, Deck, 56, will die by lethal injection at the state prison in Bonne Terre.

Parson issued a statement late Monday morning that said, in part: "Mr. Deck has received due process, and three separate juries of his peers have recommended sentences of death for the brutal murders he committed. The State of Missouri will carry out Mr. Deck's sentence according to the Court's order and deliver justice."

Deck's lawyers had met with Parson's staff last week and asked him to commute his sentence to life in prison. Deck's lawyers also have petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the execution and review his case.

Read more about the murders and Deck's case here.

