Part of Parson police push includes threat of sending Missouri juveniles to adult prisons

“When it comes to gun usage by youth, it has actually surged. We’re seeing youngsters that are carrying at a greater rate today,” St. Louis Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards told members of a Senate committee Tuesday.

The crime package also would modify child endangerment laws by including when a person aids or encourages a child less than 17 to commit a weapons offense.

Another change would boost the penalty for a person who sells or delivers a firearm to a juvenile without the consent of a parent.

Stoddard County Prosecutor Russ Oliver said the changes will give prosecutors an additional tool to help crack down on kids being used by adults to commit crimes in hopes the youth receive lesser sentences if caught.

The provision is drawing fire from groups like the American Civil Liberties Union, public defenders and criminal defense attorneys.

Empower Missouri, a social justice organization, said the allowing youth to be tried as adults violates the spirit of the 2018 law.