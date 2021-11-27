Partial human remains found in South County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Partial human remains were found Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Green Park and Union roads in south St. Louis County.

St. Louis County Police called to the scene found the remains around 3:38 p.m. No other information is known at this time.

Police ask that anyone who knows anything about what happened should call the department at 636-529-8210.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

