Partial human remains found in South St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Partial human remains were found Saturday afternoon near Green Park and Union roads in south St. Louis County.

St. Louis County Police called to the scene found the remains around 3:38 p.m. No other information is known at this time.

Police ask that anyone with information call the department at 636-529-8210. People who wish to remain anonymous or potentially receive an award can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

