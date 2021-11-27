Partial human remains found in South St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Partial human remains were found Saturday afternoon near Green Park and Union roads in south St. Louis County.
St. Louis County Police called to the scene found the remains around 3:38 p.m. No other information is known at this time.
Police ask that anyone with information call the department at 636-529-8210. People who wish to remain anonymous or potentially receive an award can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
This is a breaking story. It will be updated.
