Pasadena Hills ends contract with Normandy police, moves to St. Louis County patrol

CLAYTON — Pasadena Hills will become the second north St. Louis County city to end its contract with Normandy police this year.

Pasadena Hills, with a population just under 900, will sign a contract with St. Louis County police for $130,000 for a year of patrol services, from May through June 2023.

The St. Louis County police board voted unanimously to approve the contract Monday. Pasadena Hills was patrolled by St. Louis County police for about two decades until the city opted in December 2016 to go with Normandy police.

Normandy police Chief Mark Hall said his department's contract with Pasadena Hills had been month-to-month since October when the city decided to seek bids from other agencies to take over patrol.

Pasadena Hills officials did not return a call for comment on Monday about their reasons for the change.

Greendale officials voted in March to move that municipality's police contract to Pagedale police.

Hall said he believes both departments wanted agencies that would assure them they would have an officer assigned to their small communities fulltime, which Normandy was unable to do.

Pasadena Hills paid Normandy about $99,000 a year for police services, but the city would have raised it to $120,000 because of increasing costs, Hall said.

Hall said he is not concerned by the two cities leaving Normandy's patrol.

"This will allow us to utilize the extra patrol to consolidate and give more patrols to the areas we still serve," he said.

Greendale had paid Normandy $85,114 a year for police service since 2017.

Normandy holds contracts to patrol Pasadena Park, Bellerive Acres, Glen Echo Park and Cool Valley, according to the department website.

St. Louis County police patrol 12 municipalities, including Jennings and Wildwood.

