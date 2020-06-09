Passenger killed in single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

A 22-year-old man was killed Sunday after the car he was riding in crossed the center line of the road, hit a tree and overturned, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The Kia Sorento he was riding in, driven by a 39-year-old woman, was traveling on Klable Road near Old Lemay Ferry Road when the car ran off the road. First responders arrived at the scene at about 9:30 a.m.