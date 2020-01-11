Passenger rescued from rising waters in O'Fallon

O'FALLON, Mo. — An O'Fallon police officer and two O'Fallon firefighters rescued a man from rising creek waters Friday night.

The rescue happened after the vehicle the man had been riding in slid into a creek off Mexico Road near Bryan Road at about 9 p.m. The driver managed to escape, but his passenger, the driver's father, was stuck inside the vehicle in the swift-moving creek.

O'Fallon police Officer Jordan Wilmes arrived and kept the passenger's head above water until further help could get there, O'Fallon police said in a statement. When the two firefighters arrived, all three responders pulled the man to safety.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Shortly after the rescue, the vehicle was overtaken by the rain-swollen creek, the police statement said.

Wilmes, 33, is a two-year veteran of the O'Fallon Police Department.