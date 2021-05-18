Pastor asks for money to help Circle of Hope owners fight ‘false, demonic accusations’

Both have pleaded not guilty and are being held without bond in the Vernon County Jail. In his letter, Pyle said they were in “solitary confinement.” The couple told The Star in September after they decided to close the school that the allegations were all lies and that they would never hurt a child.

Cedar County Prosecutor Ty Gaither said in an email to The Star that the Attorney General’s office is handling the preliminary hearing and “the Householders will be there.” In other hearings, the couple have appeared from jail.

Pyle regularly has gone to see the Householders since their arrest in March.

“I can not begin to tell you how it grieves me to only be able to see and visit with these two faithful Christians once a week separated by glass while talking on a phone,” Pyle wrote.

“We have been able to liquidate some of COH assets along with some of Boyd and Stephanie’s personal assets,” he wrote. “However, we neither have the money needed to retain a lawyer nor the money to post bail if it is set. We are now at the point that we need additional financial resources...”

The Householders are represented by Springfield attorney Adam Woody, whose own history was brought up by prosecutors in a March bond hearing.