Patrol: Driver who crossed roadway, killing motorcyclist, arrested for DWI in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY — A woman who crossed into oncoming traffic Tuesday, killing a motorcyclist, has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Charles D. Gudermuth, 36, of Robertsville, Missouri.

Troopers suspected the woman whose pickup truck collided with Gudermuth's motorcycle was impaired and arrested her.

The crash occurred about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on Tiny Ridge Way Road in Franklin County, east of Cedar Heights Lane. 

The Missouri Highway Patrol said Gudermuth was on a 2006 Honda CBR1000RR motorcycle, heading east on Tiny Ridge Way Road. He was traveling too fast for the hilly conditions of the road, the patrol said.

The 28-year-old woman from St. Clair, Missouri, was driving west on Tiny Ridge Way Road in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup. The patrol said she was "inattentive to the roadway by picking up her phone and crossing the center of the road."

The two vehicles collided and Gudermuth was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Gudermuth was wearing a helmet.

The pickup driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, causing death, and possession of a controlled substance. A patrol report said seven heroin pills were found. The Post-Dispatch for now is withholding her name because she hasn't been formally charged.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said traffic fatalities are up this year statewide. At least 450 people have died in vehicle crashes so far this year, compared to 397 by this time last year. 

