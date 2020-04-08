Patrol: St. Charles County crash victims badly burned, slowing effort to ID them

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — At least two of three people who died in a car crash following a police pursuit have not been identified by investigators because their bodies were burned beyond recognition, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

A fourth person who was injured in the crash Monday is not cooperating with investigators, the patrol said.

A trooper tried to pull over a car speeding southbound on Highway 61 north of Troy but ended the pursuit before entering the city limits.

A Troy officer saw the car passing others on the shoulder and weaving in and out of traffic at speeds exceeding 130 mph, police said. The officer chased the car into St. Charles County.

Near the exit for Interstate 70, the car lost control and hit a guard rail before bursting into flames. Three occupants died at the scene and one was transported to a hospital in critical condition.