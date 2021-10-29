Paula Sims, who killed two infant daughters in 1980s, walks free Friday

Paula Sims, the Alton woman who admitted killing her two infant daughters in the late 1980s, was released from prison Friday, a prison spokeswoman said.

The Illinois Prisoner Review Board on Thursday voted 12-1 to approve parole for Sims, 62, whose lawyer had argued that she suffered from postpartum psychosis at the time she killed her daughters. The rare disorder has been linked to hormonal changes before and after childbirth.

Her lawyer, Jed Stone, told the Post-Dispatch on Thursday that Sims was no longer a threat and had spent "32 years in prison without a major violation."

Stone said Sims will be living in Decatur, Illinois, at a home arranged by her employer, Words Matter Publishing.

Sims was serving a life sentence after being convicted in 1990 in the death of her 6-week-old daughter, Heather, in 1989. She later admitted to the 1986 death of another infant, Loralei, when the family was living in Brighton, Ill. Both times she initially claimed that an intruder broke in and kidnapped the girls.