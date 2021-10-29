 Skip to main content
Paula Sims, who killed two infant daughters in 1980s, walks free Friday
Paula Sims, who killed two infant daughters in 1980s, walks free Friday

Paula Sims escorted into court in 1990

Paula Sims being escorted into the courtroom on the first day of her trial in January 1990 in Peoria, Ill. Photo by John Cary of the Peoria Journal-Star

Paula Sims, the Alton woman who admitted killing her two infant daughters in the late 1980s, was released from prison Friday, a prison spokeswoman said. 

The Illinois Prisoner Review Board on Thursday voted 12-1 to approve parole for Sims, 62, whose lawyer had argued that she suffered from postpartum psychosis at the time she killed her daughters. The rare disorder has been linked to hormonal changes before and after childbirth. 

Her lawyer, Jed Stone, told the Post-Dispatch on Thursday that Sims was no longer a threat and had spent "32 years in prison without a major violation."  

Paula Sims

Paula Sims, shown in 1989 (left) and in a more recent Illinois State Prison photo. Sims was convicted in 1990 of first-degree murder in the death of her 6-week-old daughter Heather Sims, and later admitted to the 1986 killing of her 13-day-old daughter Loralei Sims.

Stone said Sims will be living in Decatur, Illinois, at a home arranged by her employer, Words Matter Publishing.

Sims was serving a life sentence after being convicted in 1990 in the death of her 6-week-old daughter, Heather, in 1989. She later admitted to the 1986 death of another infant, Loralei, when the family was living in Brighton, Ill. Both times she initially claimed that an intruder broke in and kidnapped the girls.

Madison County States Attorney Thomas Haine had submitted a letter in August opposing Sims' parole, saying she'd repeatedly lied to police, doctors, family members and jurors with her claims of a masked intruder.

Sims' former husband, Robert Sims, argued against her release in 2006. He and their son, Randall, were killed in an auto accident in Mississippi in 2015.

