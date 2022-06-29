 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian dies after an SUV hits him on Highway 94 in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A pedestrian died Tuesday night after being hit by an SUV on Highway 94 in St. Charles County, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Raymond R. Rooney Jr., 63, of St. Charles.

Rooney was on the highway about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when a 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara hit him south of Wright Drive. Rooney was taken to a hospital, where he died. The patrol did not say why Rooney might have been in the road.

The 41-year-old St. Charles woman who was driving the SUV was not injured, police said. She was wearing a seat belt. 

