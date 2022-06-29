Pedestrian dies after an SUV hits him on Highway 94 in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A pedestrian died Tuesday night after being hit by an SUV on Highway 94 in St. Charles County, authorities said.

Rooney was on the highway about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday when a 2010 Suzuki Grand Vitara hit him south of Wright Drive. Rooney was taken to a hospital, where he died. The patrol did not say why Rooney might have been in the road.