ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian struck by a car Friday night in the city's Grand Center neighborhood has died, police said Monday.
The victim is identified as Eddie Belk, 61, who lived in the 3600 block of East Cook Avenue in St. Louis.
He was struck about 7 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of North Grand Boulevard. He was taken to a hospital in critical but unstable condition. St. Louis Officer Michelle Woodling said police were told on Sunday that he had died of his injuries.
Police said Belk was struck by a northbound 2007 Toyota Sienna as he crossed in the middle of the street. A 26-year-old woman was driving the Toyota. She stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. The Police Department's accident-reconstruction team is investigating the crash.