Pedestrian dies after hit and run near Fairground Park

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a hit and run while walking in north St. Louis on Friday evening.
He was hit at Natural Bridge Avenue and North Grand Boulevard by a white car that left the scene, police say.
The man, not yet identified by police, was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Police responded to the scene just after 5 p.m., and they taped off several blocks.
From staff reports
