Pedestrian dies after hit and run near Fairground Park
Pedestrian dies after hit and run near Fairground Park

Hit and run kills man near Fairground Park

A St. Louis police officer carries a body shape cutout for accident reconstruction at the scene of a hit and run where a male pedestrian was struck by a white vehicle and killed on North Grand Boulevard and Natural Bridge Road on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

ST. LOUIS — A man was killed in a hit and run while walking in north St. Louis on Friday evening. 

He was hit at Natural Bridge Avenue and North Grand Boulevard by a white car that left the scene, police say. 

The man, not yet identified by police, was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

Police responded to the scene just after 5 p.m., and they taped off several blocks. 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

