Pedestrian fatally struck by Amtrak train in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was struck and killed by an Amtrak train at Bingham and Gravois avenues in south St. Louis on Wednesday night, police said.

The incident took place about 8:35 p.m. on the northeast edge of the Bevo Mill neighborhood, police said.

Union Pacific police and Amtrak police are investigating the incident, which is being handled as an accidental death, authorities said. No other details, including the man's identity, were available.

Updated Thursday afternoon with more details.

