Pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver early Friday in St. Louis, authorities said.
The man who died hasn't been identified by police.
He was hit about 12:45 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Gravois Avenue, in the city's Benton Park West neighborhood. He suffered severe head trauma and died at a hospital.
The vehicle that struck him was a blue Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a man, police said. After the victim was struck, the driver got out of the pickup to inspect damage, police said. Then he got back into the truck and drove away, police said.
