 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in St. Louis
0 comments

Pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in St. Louis

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver early Friday in St. Louis, authorities said.

The man who died hasn't been identified by police.

He was hit about 12:45 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of Gravois Avenue, in the city's Benton Park West neighborhood. He suffered severe head trauma and died at a hospital.

The vehicle that struck him was a blue Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a man, police said. After the victim was struck, the driver got out of the pickup to inspect damage, police said. Then he got back into the truck and drove away, police said.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports