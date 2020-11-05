Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Belleville, police say

BELLEVILLE — A 40-year-old man was fatally struck by an SUV Wednesday night while walking in Belleville, police say.

Police are awaiting toxicology reports, but they say the investigation so far indicates the man was intoxicated and is at fault for the crash.

The man was hit just before 10 p.m. near Lebanon Avenue and Sherman Street. The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene, police said.

Police have not yet identified the man who was killed.

