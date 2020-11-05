 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Belleville, police say
0 comments

Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in Belleville, police say

Subscribe for $5/5 months

BELLEVILLE — A 40-year-old man was fatally struck by an SUV Wednesday night while walking in Belleville, police say.

Police are awaiting toxicology reports, but they say the investigation so far indicates the man was intoxicated and is at fault for the crash. 

The man was hit just before 10 p.m. near Lebanon Avenue and Sherman Street. The driver of the SUV stayed on the scene, police said. 

Police have not yet identified the man who was killed. 

Belleville Police Traffic Division Investigates Fatal Traffic Accident On November 4, 2020, at about 09:55 p.m.,...

Posted by Belleville Police Department on Thursday, November 5, 2020
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports