Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in north St. Louis
Pedestrian fatally struck by SUV in north St. Louis

UPDATED at 8:45 a.m. Thursday with additional details.

ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was fatally struck by an SUV Wednesday night in north St. Louis, police said. 

The pedestrian, a man not yet identified by police, was hit around 9:15 p.m. in the 4900 block of Natural Bridge Avenue, near Euclid Avenue. That intersection is near the edge of the city's Penrose and Kingsway East neighborhoods. 

The man was struck by a westbound 2011 Dodge Durango driven by a 41-year-old woman. She stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said.

The man was in the traffic lanes as he walked north across Natural Bridge, police said. He died at a hospital.

