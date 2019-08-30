A pedestrian was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer on a Lincoln County highway on Thursday night, police said.
The victim is identified as Timothy R. Winheim, 35, of House Springs.
Police said Winheim was in a traffic lane on southbound Highway 61, north of Anderson Road, when the truck hit him about 10:40 p.m. Thursday.
The truck, a 2013 Kenworth T700, was driven by a man from Arkansas.
Lincoln County Coroner Kelly Walters, who pronounced Winheim dead at the scene, said Winheim may have been trying to cross the interstate when he was hit. She said there was no stranded vehicle nearby that may have belonged to the victim.