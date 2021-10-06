Pedestrian fatally struck by train in south St. Louis neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train at Bingham and Gravois avenues in south St. Louis on Monday night, police said.
The incident took place just before 9 p.m. on the northeast edge of the Bevo Mill neighborhood, police said.
No other details, including the man's identity, were available.
This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be added as they become available.
