Pedestrian fatally struck by two cars on Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man walking on Telegraph Road was fatally struck by two cars Sunday night.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the man as 37-year-old Robert T. Kleist of High Ridge.

At about 7 p.m. Sunday, Kleist was walking in the traffic lanes of Telegraph Road, near Championship Boulevard, police said. Two northbound vehicles hit him.

One of the cars was a 2018 Chevrolet Suburban. It was driven by a 43-year-old man from the St. Louis area.

After the front of the Suburban struck Kleist, a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt was unable to stop and also hit Kleist, police said. It was driven by a 22-year-old woman from the St. Louis area. Neither driver was hurt.

Kleist was pronounced dead at a hospital.