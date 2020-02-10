You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Pedestrian fatally struck by two cars on Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County
0 comments

Pedestrian fatally struck by two cars on Telegraph Road in south St. Louis County

Subscription sale! $3 for 3 months

ST. LOUIS COUNTY   —  A man walking on Telegraph Road was fatally struck by two cars Sunday night.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the man as 37-year-old Robert T. Kleist of High Ridge.

At about 7 p.m. Sunday, Kleist was walking in the traffic lanes of Telegraph Road, near Championship Boulevard, police said. Two northbound vehicles hit him.

One of the cars was a 2018 Chevrolet Suburban. It was driven by a 43-year-old man from the St. Louis area.

After the front of the Suburban struck Kleist, a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt was unable to stop and also hit Kleist, police said. It was driven by a 22-year-old woman from the St. Louis area. Neither driver was hurt.

Kleist was pronounced dead at a hospital.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports