Pedestrian fatally struck by two vehicles in north St. Louis County
Pedestrian fatally struck by two vehicles in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A pedestrian who stepped off a sidewalk and into the path of traffic was fatally struck Tuesday night by two vehicles on Chambers Road, authorities said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as 35-year-old Cornell A. Mahr of the St. Louis area. Mahr was struck about 8:40 p.m. Tuesday on Chambers Road, east of Westdell Drive.

Police said Mahr stepped off a sidewalk and walked into the path of an eastbound Chevrolet Malibu. Then another eastbound vehicle struck Mahr. The second vehicle left the scene, police said.

Mahr was pronounced dead at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

The 44-year-old woman driving the Malibu was uninjured, police said.







