Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in north St. Louis County

A pedestrian on Halls Ferry Road was fatally struck by a vehicle on Sunday night.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Phil E. Thomas, 66, of the St. Louis area.

Thomas stopped his vehicle on southbound Halls Ferry Road about 10:25 p.m. Sunday and got out of his vehicle when he was hit by a southbound Jeep Commander. The Jeep was driven by a 39-year-old woman.

Thomas died at the scene. The woman was not injured.

The patrol didn't say why Thomas stopped his vehicle in the road.