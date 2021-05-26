 Skip to main content
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in north St. Louis, police say. 

The pedestrian, a man not yet identified by police, was hit just before 9:15 p.m. on Natural Bridge and Euclid avenues. That intersection is near the edge of the city's Penrose and Kingsway East neighborhoods. 

The driver stayed on the scene, police say. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at a hospital. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

