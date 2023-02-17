ST. CLAIR COUNTY —A pedestrian was struck by a pickup truck and killed Thursday on Collinsville Road in St. Clair County, the Illinois State Police said.

The 65-year-old pedestrian was a man from the St. Louis area. His name has not been released.

Police said the pedestrian was trying to cross Collinsville Road at Yale Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday. He was hit by a 2019 GMC truck heading east on Collinsville. The pedestrian died at the scene.

A 50-year-old man from Collinsville was driving the truck. He was uninjured.