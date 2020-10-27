Pedestrian fatally struck in Lemay, driver arrested for DWI

ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian trying to cross South Broadway in Lemay was fatally struck by a car on Monday night. The driver of the car who hit her was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Latrishia A. Kent, 35, of Fenton.

At 9:13 p.m. Monday, Kent was hit while trying to cross South Broadway, north of Arlee Avenue. She was struck by a southbound Ford Crown Victoria, then Kent hit a parked car, police said. Kent was pronounced dead at the scene by a crew from the Lemay Fire Protection District.

The 23-year-old St. Louis-area man driving the Ford was uninjured. He was arrested on suspicion of DWI resulting in the death of another, leaving the scene of an accident and involuntary manslaughter. The patrol said the man was being held at the St. Louis County jail.

The Post-Dispatch typically does not identify people accused of crimes until charges are filed.

Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said the driver was found and detained by St. Louis County police six minutes after the crash, before a trooper arrived at the crash site. Thompson didn't immediately have details about where the driver was found.

