A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed early Thursday morning in north St. Louis County.
The victim is a woman. Her name has not been released.
She was struck at 2:30 a.m. at Chambers Road and Bon Oak Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County. She died at the scene, said St. Louis County Police Officer Tracy Panus.
The driver of the car that hit her remained at the scene. St. Louis County police are investigating the death.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Louis County police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.