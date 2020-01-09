Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Troy, Mo.

TROY, Mo. — One pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning near the intersection of Third Street and Cherry Blossom Way in Troy.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. The patrol's Cpl. Juston Wheetley said the driver who struck the pedestrian stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.
The city of Troy issued an alert about 7:45 a.m. Thursday asking motorists to avoid the area.
No additional details were available.
Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.
Error: Please try again later
Thanks! *
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today