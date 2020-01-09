You are the owner of this article.
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Troy, Mo.
TROY, Mo. — One pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday morning near the intersection of Third Street and Cherry Blossom Way in Troy.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. The patrol's Cpl. Juston Wheetley said the driver who struck the pedestrian stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

The city of Troy issued an alert about 7:45 a.m. Thursday asking motorists to avoid the area.

No additional details were available.

Sports