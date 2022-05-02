Pedestrian fatally struck on highway in St. Francois County

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — A pedestrian was fatally struck by vehicles on Highway 67 in Bonne Terre on Monday morning, police said.

The crash was reported at about 5:15 a.m. Monday on southbound Highway 67 near Orchard Road.

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating. Authorities have not released any details on the person who died.

Police initially reported that the drivers of two cars that struck the pedestrian had stayed to cooperate with investigators, but a third vehicle apparently kept going.

