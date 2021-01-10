Pedestrian fatally struck on Interstate 70 in O'Fallon, westbound lanes closed

O'FALLON MO — A pedestrian was struck on Interstate 70 on Sunday, closing all westbound lanes at Highway K while the Missouri Highway Patrol investigates.

The patrol got the call about the incident at about 1 p.m. at mile marker 218, officials said. O'Fallon police are routing traffic off the interstate.

One report indicates someone ran from a vehicle into oncoming traffic and was hit, highway patrol officials said. Authorities could not yet confirm the gender or age of the deceased.

Check back for updates as officials release more information.

