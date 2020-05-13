You are the owner of this article.
Pedestrian fatally struck while crossing Highway 40 at Clayton Road
Pedestrian fatally struck while crossing Highway 40 at Clayton Road

A pedestrian was fatally injured late Tuesday night while crossing Highway 40 (Interstate 64) at Clayton Road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Forrest L. Green, 39, of St. Louis.

Green was hit about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday while crossing the westbound lanes of the highway. Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 34-year-old Chesterfield man was driving the 2007 Honda Accord that hit Green. Police said that man was uninjured.

Sports