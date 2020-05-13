Pedestrian fatally struck while crossing Highway 40 at Clayton Road

A pedestrian was fatally injured late Tuesday night while crossing Highway 40 (Interstate 64) at Clayton Road.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Forrest L. Green, 39, of St. Louis.
Green was hit about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday while crossing the westbound lanes of the highway. Green was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 34-year-old Chesterfield man was driving the 2007 Honda Accord that hit Green. Police said that man was uninjured.
Tags
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.
Kim Bell
Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today