Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was struck and killed as he crossed Delmar Boulevard at Lake Avenue on Wednesday night, police said.
The unidentified man was crossing the boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. when he was struck by a westbound Toyota Camry driven by a 35-year-old woman. The driver remained at the scene, police said.
The man who was struck was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, investigators said.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Rachel Rice
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.