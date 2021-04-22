 Skip to main content
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was struck and killed as he crossed Delmar Boulevard at Lake Avenue on Wednesday night, police said.

The unidentified man was crossing the boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. when he was struck by a westbound Toyota Camry driven by a 35-year-old woman. The driver remained at the scene, police said.

The man who was struck was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, investigators said.

