Pedestrian hit and killed Friday near Mehlville is identified

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A pedestrian who was struck and killed in South St. Louis County Friday morning has been identified.

Adam Levi, 24, of Cape Girardeau, Mo., was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road, St. Louis County Police said.

Police said Levi was walking north on Telegraph Road just before 6:30 a.m. Friday. He stepped from behind a pole in front of an oncoming vehicle and was struck, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.