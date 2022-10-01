 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pedestrian hit and killed Friday near Mehlville is identified

  • 0

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A pedestrian who was struck and killed in South St. Louis County Friday morning has been identified.

Adam Levi, 24, of Cape Girardeau, Mo., was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Sappington Barracks Road, St. Louis County Police said.

Police said Levi was walking north on Telegraph Road just before 6:30 a.m. Friday. He stepped from behind a pole in front of an oncoming vehicle and was struck, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.

Fatal crash
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News