Pedestrian hit and killed on I-270 in Creve Coeur

CREVE COEUR — A pedestrian was fatally hit by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on Friday, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The accident happened near the Ladue Road exit around 9 p.m., and the driver of the vehicle that hit the person stopped, according to Trooper Dallas Thompson.

Creve Coeur police arrived at the fatal scene first, then requested the highway patrol, Thompson said.

The patrol has not released the name of the deceased, pending next-of-kin notification.