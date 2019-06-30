MADISON COUNTY — A pedestrian from Central Illinois was seriously hurt here Friday when he was struck by a tractor-trailer on Interstate 55, Illinois State Police said.
The man, 35, of Carlinville, Ill., was standing in front of his parked vehicle on the right shoulder of southbound I-55 near Maple Road about 9:15 a.m. when he walked into the roadway in front of an approaching tractor-trailer, said Trooper Joshua Korando, a state police spokesman.
The truck's driver, of St. Louis, swerved the vehicle left to attempt to avoid hitting the man, but the truck's passenger door hit him, Korando said.
The man was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries, Korando said. An update on this condition was not available Sunday.