Pedestrian hit during road rage shootout on Euclid in Central West End

ST. LOUIS — A road rage incident on the often-busy Euclid Avenue in the Central West End late Friday night ended in two motorists exchanging gunfire and a pedestrian hit in the arm.

At about 11:45 p.m. Friday, a 26-year-old man was driving south on Euclid when he pulled a U-turn at the intersection with Laclede Avenue.

Another driver then began tailgating him and honking, according to a police report.

When the 26-year-old driver pulled over, the other driver rammed the back of his car. The first driver exited his vehicle to confront the driver who rammed him. The second driver also got out and began shooting at the first driver. The first driver, the 26-year-old, returned fire and fled to Lindell Boulevard, where he called police. It was unclear if the suspect was hit.

Soon after, a local hospital reported a gunshot victim. The victim said he was walking on Euclid near West Pine Boulevard, near the scene of the road rage incident, when he heard gunshots and felt pain in his arm. He took cover and called a family member, who took him to the hospital. He was in stable condition.

The suspect has not been identified and the investigation is ongoing, police said.