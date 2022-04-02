 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pedestrian hit, killed in Ferguson

FERGUSON — A 64-year-old St. Louis man was killed Friday evening in Ferguson when he was struck by a car on New Halls Ferry Road a block of south of Interstate 270.

Ronnie Bailey was a pedestrian in the road when a westbound 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer struck him, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 7:50 p.m. and Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Robertson Fire Protection District and Ferguson police responded along with troopers.

