ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was struck and killed early Friday at Telegraph and Sappington Barracks roads in south St. Louis County.

The man was walking north on Telegraph Road around 6:30 a.m. when he stepped from behind a pole and into traffic, police said. He was then struck by a car.

He was pronounced dead at a scene.

The driver who hit the man waited at the scene for police.

Additional information was not immediately available.