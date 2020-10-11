 Skip to main content
Pedestrian hit, killed on Interstate 64 in St. Charles County
LAKE SAINT LOUIS — A man was hit and killed Sunday while walking on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) near the exchange with Highway 364.

About 1:27 a.m., the driver of a Chevrolet Cruze, traveling west on the interstate, hit Seth A. Cunningham, 36, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

Cunningham, of Livonia, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Troopers didn't say whether he was on the shoulder or in a driving lane.

