Pedestrian hit, killed on Interstate 64 in St. Charles County

LAKE SAINT LOUIS — A man was hit and killed Sunday while walking on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) near the exchange with Highway 364.

About 1:27 a.m., the driver of a Chevrolet Cruze, traveling west on the interstate, hit Seth A. Cunningham, 36, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Cunningham, of Livonia, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident. Troopers didn't say whether he was on the shoulder or in a driving lane.