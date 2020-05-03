Pedestrian hit, killed while waking on I-170
A man was hit and killed while walking on Interstate 170 Friday night.

Charlton L. Fowler, 43, of St. Louis, was walking in a lane on the highway when he was hit by a vehicle that then drove off, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The incident happend at 12:20 a.m. on the northbound lanes just south of the St. Charles Rock Road intersection, troopers said.

