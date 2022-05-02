Pedestrian ID'd after being fatally struck on highway in St. Francois County

Updated Monday afternoon with details on the crash and the victim's name.

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — A Park Hills, Missouri, man has been identified as the pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle Monday morning on Highway 67 in Bonne Terre.

Timothy Courtwright, 35, died at the scene of the early morning crash, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The crash was reported about 5:15 a.m. Monday on southbound Highway 67 near Orchard Road. A 2019 Chrysler Pacifica driven by a Bonne Terre, Missouri, woman was traveling south on Highway 67 when Courtwright walked into the path of the vehicle, the highway patrol report said.

The driver attempted to stop, but the vehicle began to skid and then struck Courtwright, the report said.

Police had initially reported that more than one vehicle may have been involved in the crash.

Kim Bell and Taylor Tiamoyo Harris of the Post-Dispatch staff can be reached at kbell@post-dispatch.com and tharris@post-dispatch.com

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.