Pedestrian in critical condition after Friday night hit-and-run in Pagedale
PAGEDALE  —  Police are seeking the public's help as they investigate a hit-and-run that has left a pedestrian in critical condition.

The incident happened Friday around 8:45 p.m. when a man walking near Page and Purdue avenues was struck by a vehicle that left the scene, according to police. The identity of the victim was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities or CrimeStoppers, the anonymous tip line.

