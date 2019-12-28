Pedestrian in critical condition after Friday night hit-and-run in Pagedale

PAGEDALE — Police are seeking the public's help as they investigate a hit-and-run that has left a pedestrian in critical condition.
The incident happened Friday around 8:45 p.m. when a man walking near Page and Purdue avenues was struck by a vehicle that left the scene, according to police. The identity of the victim was not released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities or CrimeStoppers, the anonymous tip line.
Get high-interest news alerts delivered promptly to your inbox.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email
Bryce Gray
Reporter covering energy and the environment for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.