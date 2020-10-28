Pedestrian killed after stepping out of her car on I-70 express lanes in St. Louis

UPDATED at 6:30 a.m. Thursday with additional details from police

ST. LOUIS — A woman who stepped out of her vehicle after a crash on Interstate 70's express lanes Wednesday was killed after being hit by a car, police said.

The pedestrian who died has not been identified. She was struck about 6 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-70 in the express lanes at East Carrie Avenue near O'Fallon Park.

St. Louis police said the woman had been involved in a single-car crash, and her car came to rest perpendicular to the traffic lanes. She got out of her car, a 2008 Honda Civic, and was standing on the passenger side of the car when an eastbound 2015 Nissan Altima hit her car, which then hit the woman.

The driver of the Nissan was a 42-year-old woman, who suffered minor injuries.

Accident-reconstruction investigators were working to determine the cause of the crash. The state Department of Transportation said the express lanes were closed for the investigation.

